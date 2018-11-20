Best Early Black Friday Game Deals: Spider-Man $40, Forza Horizon 4 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Outside of some very limited offers (not available to everyone), this is matching the all-time low on the amazing new Spider-Man game. Beyond the new PS4 bundle (almost sold out!), we haven’t tracked any particularly notable deals on the game for Black Friday just yet. It is still $54 at Amazon. Head below for the rest of our early Black Friday game deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
***Be sure to double check Amazon for price matches as that could happen at any moment and you might find some of the deals matched in the digital sales below.
- Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Final Fantasy VII Digital $9.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon/PSN
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60) | My Best Buy
- Monster Hunter: World $20 (Reg. $30+) | My Best Buy
- Nier: Automata $20 (Reg. $40) | My Best Buy
- Overwatch Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | My Best Buy
- NBA 2K19 Xbox One Digital $24 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Detroit Become Human $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Red Dead Redemption 2 + $10 Xbox GC $60 ($70 value) | Walmart
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- God of War $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- The Last of Us Remastered $15 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Rocket League – Nintendo Switch $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- FIFA 19 Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 19 for $30 on Xbox One (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Plus many more My Best Buy deals right here…
- Xbox Live Black Friday Digital Game Sale starts now! Up to 67% off
- PlayStation PSN Digital Black Friday sale now live
- Black Friday eShop Digital Switch Deals from $1
Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man $200, Xbox One $140 off, controllers, more
Save $10 on NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart right now!
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders