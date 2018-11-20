Bose Headphones: SoundSport Truly Wireless $170, SoundLink Wireless II $199, more

- Nov. 20th 2018 8:59 am ET

from $169
0

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones for $169 shipped. This deal is available just about everywhere now, including Walmart, Target, Best BuyB&H and elsewhere. Originally $250, this set has sold for closer to $200 as of late, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Bose deals don’t come around very often and certainly not on the truly wireless set. They feature an IPX4 weather resistance rating, 5 hours of playback on a single charge (10 hours with the included charging case) and 3 different StayHear+ Sport tips. Over 50% of Amazon reviews have left a 4+ star rating. but the Bose deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now if you don’t need the truly wireless look here, the popular Powerbeats3 are still down at $100 (among others) in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. You’ll find even more options in our Headphones Guide and the rest of the live Bose deals down below:

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones:

  • TRULY wireless Sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful
  • Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an Ipx4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of stay hear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit
  • Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case
  • Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App’s “find My buds” feature;Charging time: 2 hours
from $169

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard