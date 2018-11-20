Bose Headphones: SoundSport Truly Wireless $170, SoundLink Wireless II $199, more

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones for $169 shipped. This deal is available just about everywhere now, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, B&H and elsewhere. Originally $250, this set has sold for closer to $200 as of late, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Bose deals don’t come around very often and certainly not on the truly wireless set. They feature an IPX4 weather resistance rating, 5 hours of playback on a single charge (10 hours with the included charging case) and 3 different StayHear+ Sport tips. Over 50% of Amazon reviews have left a 4+ star rating. but the Bose deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest.

Now if you don’t need the truly wireless look here, the popular Powerbeats3 are still down at $100 (among others) in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. You’ll find even more options in our Headphones Guide and the rest of the live Bose deals down below:

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones: