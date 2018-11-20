Bose Headphones: SoundSport Truly Wireless $170, SoundLink Wireless II $199, more

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones for $169 shipped. This deal is available just about everywhere now, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, B&H and elsewhere. Originally $250, this set has sold for closer to $200 as of late, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Bose deals don’t come around very often and certainly not on the truly wireless set. They feature an IPX4 weather resistance rating, 5 hours of playback on a single charge (10 hours with the included charging case) and 3 different StayHear+ Sport tips. Over 50% of Amazon reviews have left a 4+ star rating. but the Bose deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Now if you don’t need the truly wireless look here, the popular Powerbeats3 are still down at $100 (among others) in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. You’ll find even more options in our Headphones Guide and the rest of the live Bose deals down below:
- Bose SoundLink Wireless II $199 (Reg. $230+) | Amazon
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless $169 (Reg. $200+) | Amazon
- Bose Companion III Multimedia Speakers for $89, more | Amazon
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones:
- TRULY wireless Sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful
- Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an Ipx4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of stay hear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit
- Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case
- Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App’s “find My buds” feature;Charging time: 2 hours