Upgrade your Mac audio with the Bose Companion III Multimedia Speakers for $89

- Nov. 19th 2018 11:05 am ET

$89
Amazon offers the Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speaker System for $89 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for 10% off and one of the few chances we’ve had at a discount over the last year. Today’s deal is a match of our previous Amazon mention. If your built-in iMac speakers aren’t getting the job done, upgrade with the Companion III. Features include auxiliary input and a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack for your cans. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

Skip the Bose price tag and go with this $10 alternative from Logitech. Sure, the sound quality won’t be the same but it’s also a very low-cost way to improve on your Mac’s tinny speakers.

Bose Companion 2 Speakers feature:

  • Stereo Sound
  • Digital Signal Processing
  • Ported Cabinet Design
  • Auxiliary Input
  • Volume Control
  • Headphone Jack
