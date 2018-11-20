Mackie’s top-rated studio monitor speakers get rare price drop, now from $80

- Nov. 20th 2018 10:55 am ET

From $80
Amazon offers the Mackie CR3 Studio 3-inch Monitor for $79.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is good for $20 off and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Mackie’s popular CR3 speakers are an easy way to improve your computer audio. They ship with dedicated controls, a headphone jack, and more. You can upgrade to the larger 4-inch model at Amazon for $119.99, which is $30 off the regular going rate. This model sports a wider frequency response for even better audio. Rated 4+ stars.

Prefer Bose? You’re in luck. Swing by yesterday’s roundup for rare discounts on desktop speakers and more.

Mackie CR3 features:

  • Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment
  • Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance.1/8 inches to stereo RCA cable to connect computer output to speakers
  • Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80 Hz – 20 kHz)
  • Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR3’s convenient speaker placement switch
