Work out from anywhere with the SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $19.50 (50% off)

- Nov. 20th 2018 2:53 pm ET

Walmart is offering the SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $19.47 with free in-store pickup. Also available at Jet. If you aren’t able to pick this up at a store, check out with $35+ in your cart to get free shipping. Today’s deal is $20 off the going rate found at retailers like and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This kit includes a stability ball, resistance bands, and exercise mat. Exercises are printed directly on the mat so you always have a list of options right in front of you. If all 14 reviewers rating it 5/5 stars isn’t convincing enough, have a look at customer feedback on other SKLZ gear at Amazon.

If the thought of using an exercise ball gets you stressed out, maybe a Serenilite Hand Therapy Stress Ball for $9 would be a better fit. It’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4.4/5 star rating from 650+ reviewers.

SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit features:

  • Includes stability ball, fitness mat, two fitness cables and air pump
  • Printed exercises on mat and stability ball
  • Total body strengthening and conditioning
  • Includes sets, reps, workout times and muscle areas being targeted
