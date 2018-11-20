Bring the Zelda Breath of the Wild Hero’s Edition Hardcover Book home for $55 (Reg. $90)

We have already seen many of the most notable Black Friday gaming deals go live on both the hardware and software side of things. But we are now seeing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition Hardcover Book bundle at $54.80 shipped on Amazon. A perfect gift for the gamer in your life who already has everything, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and well under the regular $90 price tag. It features over 400 pages of Zelda art and includes a cloth map of Hyrule, a glass replica Spirit Orb, and more. Ratings are thin as it just released today, but these Nintendo books generally receive solid reviews. More details below.

Even at $30 off this book set can be a little pricey for simple gamer gifts over the holidays. But there are loads of great comparable options here like the $28 hardcover Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia or the Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts book at $27. The Super Mario Encyclopedia is another amazing option and it’s just $24.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb. Bring light back to Hyrule with the Hero’s Edition!