Apple Design Award winner Alto’s Odyssey for iOS now just $3 for the holidays (Reg. $5)

Sequel to the popular Alto’s Adventure for iOS, Alto’s Odyssey hit the desert slopes back in February for the first time. Since then, it has only gone on sale once before today. You can now download Alto’s Odyssey on all your iOS devices for just $2.99, down from the usual $5. Developer Snowman is taking the 2018 Apple Design Award Winner through “windswept dunes” and “thrilling canyons” as players “snowboard” through secret temples and more. This game has already amassed a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 happy gamers and you won’t find any annoying IAPs buried in there either. More details below.

In case you missed it, the App Store is bursting at the seams with price drops today on many of the best titles out there. Those include Hitman Sniper, Reigns, Star Wars, NBA 2K19, The Walking Dead, Iron Marines, Affinity Photo and many more.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $3 (Reg. $5)

