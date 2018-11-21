Best Early Black Friday Game Deals: Uncharted Collection $10, Just Dance 2019 $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for $9.99 as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special rate and free shipping. This is matching the best price we have tracked for Black Friday and also the current GameStop price.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

***Be sure to double check Amazon for price matches as that could happen at any moment and you might find some of the deals matched in the digital sales below.

Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man $200, Xbox One $140 off, controllers, more

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories