Black Friday ROLI music controller deals: Seaboard Block $240 + much more from $80

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:34 am ET

20% off
0

Ever since release and our hands-on review, the ROLI Seaboard Block has become one of our absolute favorite MIDI controllers out there. ROLI’s awesome touch-centric music production gear very rarely ever goes on sale, but hey, it’s Black Friday. We are seeing some amazing deals on the Seaboard Block alongside the company’s other touch controllers, bundles, and even the pricey RISE Seaboards at hundreds of dollars off. Head below for all the best deals. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Black Friday ROLI deals:

Music production gear deals have been coming hard and fast this year. The Native Instruments Thanksgiving sale is in full swing and it’s very good one. We also some amazing deals on Moog apps as well as Audulus and KRFT right now.

ROLI Seaboard Block:

Create astonishingly expressive music on a next-generation keyboard. Seaboard Block replaces a traditional keyboard with a soft, pressure-responsive surface that lets you touch and shape your sound. Play a powerful standalone instrument – and extend its power by connecting to other Blocks.Access your sounds on either mobile or desktop through included software, and add to your collection by purchasing soundpacks.

20% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Black Friday 2018 Roli

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard