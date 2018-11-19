Build your own synths & sounds in Audulus for iOS, now matching low at $10 (Reg. $20)

After seeing just about all the best Moog apps go on sale yesterday, we have another amazing offer for all you music-makers. Regularly $20, Audulus 3 for iOS is now on sale for $10. That’s a straight 50% off and the best price we have tracked since this time last year, which was the only other time we have seen the modular synth app down this low. Historically speaking, this one basically goes on sale once per year and this is it. Not only is Audulus a fantastic sounding instrument, but it is also an amazing learning tool for anyone looking to get into synthesis and/or Eurorack gear. Modular synthesis can be addictive and expensive, so testing out the water with a solid virtual version for $10 might be a good idea. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

