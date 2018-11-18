Moog iOS app sale: Minimoog $9, Animoog from $2, Model 15 $15 + more (Reg. up to $30)

Today we have a nice batch of discounted Moog music production apps on iOS. These are among the best-of-the best when it comes to mobile synths, sound sources and FX, so don’t sleep on them if you’re interested. While you really can’t go wrong with anything that has the name Moog stamped on it, one standout here is the Minimoog Model D at $8.99. Regularly $15, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of an extremely limited 1-day sale back in May. Based on the iconic Minimoog hardware from 1970, it features 160 presets, 4-note polyphony, a built-in arpeggiator, effects, MPE support and all of the usual inter-app compatibility you were hoping for: AUv3 Audio Unit Extensions, Ableton Link, Audiobus and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 users. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

But it doesn’t stop there, the amazing Animoog is also on sale along side Model 15 and the Filtatron FX unit. Needless to say, if you make music or really just any sound at all on your iPhone or iPad, you just have to go with Moog. All of these deals are basically matching the all-time lows outside of slightly better offers in the past that only lasted a couple days (or less).

All of the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac deals are right here, but while we are talking music production, the Native Instruments Thanksgiving sale is now live at up to 50% off (and there’s some amazing stuff in there!). We also have this starter acoustic guitar bundle at over $100 off right now.

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Model 15: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

Best Early Black Friday Game Deals: RDR2 + $10 GC, Pokemon Let’s Go, HZD Complete, more

Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man $200, Xbox One $140 off, controllers, more

Minimoog Model D: