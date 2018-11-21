Fitbit Versa drops 25% to Amazon all-time low ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, now $150

- Nov. 21st 2018 7:28 am ET

Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with two bands for $149.95 shipped. Both colors are available in today’s deal that’s 25% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a full-featured fitness tracker with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 4+ day battery life and the ability to store up to 300 songs within the on-board memory. Rated 3.7/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon retailers.

We have a number of other fitness tracker deals still available, including Apple Watch Series 3 which just hit its Black Friday price of $199 this morning. You can also grab the Garmin Fenix 5 for $400 or the GPS-equipped Fitbit Ionic at $200.

Fitbit Versa features:

  • Track your all-day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages — all with a 4+ day battery life (varies with use and other factors)
  • Take your favorite music phone-free by storing 300+ songs or downloading stations from Pandora or playlists from Deezer
  • Use 15+ exercise modes like Run or Swim (Fitbit Versa is water-resistant to 50 meters) to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance
  • Easily fit in workouts with personalized on-screen coaching that play on your wrist and coach you through each move
  • Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more and get call, calendar, text, and app alerts. Send quick replies to messages (Android only)
