Apple Watch Series 3 hits Black Friday price at $199 in various styles

One of this year’s most anticipated Black Friday deals is now live! Macy’s is offering Apple Watch Series 3 from $199 shipped, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked and at least 20% off the regular going rate. The 38mm version is selling for $199 while the larger 42mm style is listed at $229. Target is expected to match this offer. Apple Watch Series 3 sports a water-resistant design, all-day battery life and more. If you need an LTE model, you’re better off going over to B&H where the deals start at $279. Be sure to hit up our roundup of the best Watch bands available from $5 and add a little more style to your setup.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
Low and high heart rate notifications. Emergency SOS. New Breathe watch faces. Automatic workout detection. New yoga and hiking workouts. Advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. New head-to-head competitions. Activity sharing with friends. Personalized coaching. Monthly challenges and achievement awards. You can use Walkie-Talkie, make phone calls, and send messages. Listen to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. And use Siri in all-new ways. Apple Watch Series 3 lets you do it all right from your wrist.