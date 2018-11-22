Kindle Paperwhite hits Amazon all-time low at $80, Fire tablets on sale from $30

- Nov. 22nd 2018 12:18 am ET

Black Friday
$80
0

Amazon offers its Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (previous generation) for $79.99 shipped. Originally $120, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $10. This is one of the most popular Kindle E-readers of all-time with impressive battery life, no screen glare and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 65,000 Amazon reviewers.

We also spotted Amazon’s popular Fire Tablets on sale, including the popular 7-inch model at $29.99 shipped (Reg. $50). Fire HD 8 is also down to $50 (Reg. $80) and the biggest 10-inch is at $100 (Reg. $150).

Kindle Paperwhite features:

  • Now available in black or white
  • Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels
  • Built-in adjustable light – read day and night
  • No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
  • Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles $2.99 or less
  • Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles
$80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp