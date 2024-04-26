Save $900 on NIU’s class 3 BQI-C3 Pro e-bike with 90-mile range at $1,300 (Today only)

Today only, Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299.99 shipped. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, in the new year we’ve seen two previous 1-day sales like this back on Valentine’s day, where it fell to $1,500 and at the top of this month, where it returned to $1,300 for the first time since Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 41% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low matching Labor Day sales. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over and others ending soon, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future. Next is Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale that is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes until April 28, particularly the UrbanGlide models, while Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that has been extended, giving you only $177 in free add-on accessories, as opposed to the original $333 amount. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power just launched its newest flash sale through April 29 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low.

NIU BQI-C3 Pro e-bike features:

With a capacity of 920Wh, the BQi-C3 Pro’s swappable dual batteries will carry you up to 90 miles – a range that is incomparable at this price. Designed with the whole riding experience in mind, the BQi-C3 Pro features clean, simple lines and colors and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for riders of all sizes. Suggested height 5’2″- 6’6″. Completely integrated dual batteries hide within the frame of the BQi-C3 Pro, only highlighted by the paint job. It’s a clean, minimalist design that goes as well with any outfit. Oh, it’s raining? No problem. The BQi-C3 Pro is rated IP45 water resistant*, with built-in fenders to keep your shoes clean and your feet dry while you power through those puddles. Even Better, The battery is rated IP67 while the motor is rated IP65. Stop quickly and safely with front and rear disc brakes, and use the integrated Halo light and Tail Light to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night.

