Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit gets Black Friday discount to $180 shipped ($50 off)

Nov. 22nd 2018

Black Friday
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $50 discount from the usual going rate, matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked this year. These HomeKit-compatible multicolor lights are a 9to5Toys favorite and carry a 4.7/5 star rating.

Black Friday has also brought many other ways to outfit your home with smart LED lighting. Most notably, you can currently save on a variety of Philips Hue bulbs, lightstrips and more. And don’t forget that Sylvania’s HomeKit Light Strip is on sale for $33.

Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit features:

Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device. Includes nine smart LED panels, an upgrade module, panel linkers, mounting stencils, mounting pads, power supply and a controller unit, all you need to get started.

