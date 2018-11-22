Thanksgiving iOS & Mac App Deals: Galaxy Trucker, Kingdom Rush, KORG, many more

In today’s iOS and Mac app/game deals, it’s time for the best Thanksgiving price drops to keep you busy on your travels and over the holidays. We are seeing a massive list of options on sale today including Kingdom Rush titles, Galaxy Trucker, KORG apps, How to Cook Everything, Jump Desktop, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NEO TURF MASTERS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: R.TYPE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rubek: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything Veg: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiden Legacy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Last Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Another World – 20th: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ys Chronicles 1: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Kenshō: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Best Thanksgiving Game Deals: Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout, Spider-Man, more

Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man, Nintendo Switch,Xbox One, controllers, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dino Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Walking Dead: A New Frontier: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Oddmar: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Bug Butcher: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: After the End Forsaken Destiny: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pigeon Wings: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars®: Knights of the Old Republic: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hatoful Boyfriend: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K19: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chef Umami: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Returner 77: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sunrizer synth: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rocket Riot: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waking Mars: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hydra – Amazing Photography: $3 (Reg. $5)