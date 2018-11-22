Best Thanksgiving Game Deals: Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout, Spider-Man, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 for $17.99 on PS4 and Xbox One or $21.99 for Nintendo Switch. These are the all-time lowest prices we have tracked for the latest Blue Bomber adventure. Head below for the rest of today’s best Thanksgiving game deals.
More game/console deals:
***Be sure to double check Amazon for price matches as that could happen at any moment and you might find some of the deals matched in the digital sales below.
- God of War $17 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Using code BF20 at checkout
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider $25 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Fallout 76 $40 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30) | Target
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $15 (Reg. $30+) | Target
- Star Wars Battlefront II $8 (Reg. $15+) | Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate $78 (Reg. $120) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins $25 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age $35 (Reg. $50+) | Walmart
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $39.50 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Final Fantasy VII Digital $9.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon/PSN
- Overwatch Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Detroit Become Human $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- The Last of Us Remastered $15 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Rocket League – Nintendo Switch $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- FIFA 19 Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 19 for $30 on Xbox One (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Sale on Amazon from $30 | Amazon
- PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale from $13… | Nintendo
- Xbox Live Black Friday Digital Game Sale starts now! Up to 67% off
- PlayStation PSN Digital Black Friday sale now live
- Black Friday eShop Digital Switch Deals from $1
Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, controllers, more
Save $10 on NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart right now!
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders