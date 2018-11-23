Save up to 40% off adidas shoes, apparel & accessories at Amazon w/ deals from $8

- Nov. 23rd 2018 7:52 am ET

Black Friday
40% off
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, Amazon is offering up to 40% off adidas shoes, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Alphabounce Cr Shoes in white that are marked down to $48 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $42 off the regular rate. These shoes are very on-trend this season and you can easily bring them with you on your workouts, casual outings and more. Reviews are still coming in on Amazon, however Kohl’s has these shoes rated 4.6/5 stars. Even better, you can find these shoes in a women’s version on sale for $58, which is down from its original rate of $90. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

40% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018 Adidas

About the Author