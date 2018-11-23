Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mounts now on sale for Black Friday from $9 (Reg. up to $16)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 12:38 am ET

Black Friday
0

We have spotted some notable deals on those amazing Elevation Lab Anchor headphone mounts. The original Anchor Headphone Mount and the newer Pro model are down at some of the best prices we have ever tracked today. The highly-rated under-desk mounts might the best sub-$15 purchase you make all Black Friday. Head below for the promo codes and more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can now grab the original Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount for $8.96 shipped using code KINJAANCHOR at checkout. That’s about 25% off the going rate and slightly below our previous mention. However if you need something a little bit more robust for a larger set of cans, the Anchor Pro with built-in cord management will drop down to $11.96 shipped using the same promo code. That’s a new all-time low and about $1 below our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers.

These things are great for keeping your headphones neat and tidy, but also out of the way without taking up any precious desktop space. Speaking of which, we have a whole lot of headphones on sale for Black Friday right now:

Anchor Pro Under-Desk Headphone Mount:

  • Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.
  • Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.
  • Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taught under your desk, out of the way of your legs.
  • Premium glass reinforced composite body (twice the strength of cast aluminum) with a matte textured finish that has the perfect amount of friction.
  • Optional screw mounting hardware included. And an extra 3M adhesive pad too.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Black Friday 2018 Elevation Lab

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard