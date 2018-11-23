Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mounts now on sale for Black Friday from $9 (Reg. up to $16)

We have spotted some notable deals on those amazing Elevation Lab Anchor headphone mounts. The original Anchor Headphone Mount and the newer Pro model are down at some of the best prices we have ever tracked today. The highly-rated under-desk mounts might the best sub-$15 purchase you make all Black Friday. Head below for the promo codes and more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can now grab the original Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount for $8.96 shipped using code KINJAANCHOR at checkout. That’s about 25% off the going rate and slightly below our previous mention. However if you need something a little bit more robust for a larger set of cans, the Anchor Pro with built-in cord management will drop down to $11.96 shipped using the same promo code. That’s a new all-time low and about $1 below our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers.
These things are great for keeping your headphones neat and tidy, but also out of the way without taking up any precious desktop space. Speaking of which, we have a whole lot of headphones on sale for Black Friday right now:
- Bose Black Friday Headphone Deals live from $49
- Black Friday Beats Headphone Deals now live from $75
- Jabra Bluetooth Earbuds: Elite 65t $120, Elite Sport $149, more
- Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $98 (Reg. $200)
- Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones: $100 (Reg. $150)
- And many more…
Anchor Pro Under-Desk Headphone Mount:
- Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.
- Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.
- Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taught under your desk, out of the way of your legs.
- Premium glass reinforced composite body (twice the strength of cast aluminum) with a matte textured finish that has the perfect amount of friction.
- Optional screw mounting hardware included. And an extra 3M adhesive pad too.