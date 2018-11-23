Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mounts now on sale for Black Friday from $9 (Reg. up to $16)

We have spotted some notable deals on those amazing Elevation Lab Anchor headphone mounts. The original Anchor Headphone Mount and the newer Pro model are down at some of the best prices we have ever tracked today. The highly-rated under-desk mounts might the best sub-$15 purchase you make all Black Friday. Head below for the promo codes and more details.

You can now grab the original Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount for $8.96 shipped using code KINJAANCHOR at checkout. That’s about 25% off the going rate and slightly below our previous mention. However if you need something a little bit more robust for a larger set of cans, the Anchor Pro with built-in cord management will drop down to $11.96 shipped using the same promo code. That’s a new all-time low and about $1 below our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers.

These things are great for keeping your headphones neat and tidy, but also out of the way without taking up any precious desktop space. Speaking of which, we have a whole lot of headphones on sale for Black Friday right now:

Anchor Pro Under-Desk Headphone Mount: