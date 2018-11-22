Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Bluetooth Earbuds: Elite 65t $120, Elite Sport $149, more

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $119.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches the Amazon low. These earbuds offer up to five hours of battery life, IPS5 water-resistance, and more. Upgrade to Jabra’s Elite Sport Earbuds for $149 at Amazon. That shaves 20% off the going rate and is a new all-time low. They, too, feature an entirely wire-free design have enhanced sound, similar battery life, and IP67 waterproofing. Both carry 4+ star ratings from a majority of customers.

