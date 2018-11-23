Pottery Barn’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your home with 25% off sitewide + free shipping

- Nov. 23rd 2018 4:24 pm ET

Today only, Pottery Barn is offering 25% off sitewide with promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Find great deals on furniture, decor, bedding, slippers, and more. Plus, all orders (excluding furniture) receive free delivery. The Denver Duvet Cover in Full/Queen will easily update your room for the holidays. Originally priced at $129, it’s currently marked down to $67. Plus, this duvet is timeless and can be layered with the Cozy Cable Knit Throw for a warm and welcoming look. Even better, this blanket is on sale for $48.

Our top picks for Pottery Barn include:

