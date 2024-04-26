JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker with Google Assistant drops to $279 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $279 shipped. This is a 20% price cut from the usual $350 going rate it just launched with last fall. Today’s offer is not only one of the first deals so far, but also one of the best. It’s the second lowest price to date and comes within $4 of the all-time low from back in February. The Authentics lineup first debuted at the tail end of the summer last year to deliver a more flagship listening experience packed with Google Assistant features. Scope out our hands-on review and get more details on the lineup below.

The story with the new JBL Authentics 200 may be headlined by its smart features, but we have to at talk about the eye-catching design first. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs dual tweeters and a downward-firing passive radiator into the form-factor.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service. The JBL Authentics 200 speaker manages to pull that off with 8 hours of battery life for untethered playback.

JBL Authentics 200 features:

Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. A pair of 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5 inch woofer and downfiring 6 inch passive radiator deliver deep bass. These top-grade components ensure you’ll get the perfect audio balance, no matter what kind of music you’re listening to. The JBL Authentics 200 is inspired by classic JBL heritage designs for a look that complements any room and fills any space—big or small—with superior JBL sound. And the speaker’s premium aluminum frame, custom leather-like enclosure, and reimagined Quadrex grille really show the attention we paid to each visual detail, right down to the JBL signature pattern surrounding the down firing passive radiator.

