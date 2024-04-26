Amazon confirms that Prime Day 2024 is set for July

Rikka Altland -
AmazonNewsPrime Day 2024
July

Amazon Prime Day turns ten years old in 2024! The company is celebrating that milestone by offering its first announcement about the summer sale but still keeping some of the excitement wrapped up at the same time. Amazon is confirming that Prime Day 2024 will arrive in July as the tenth installment of the savings event.

Prime Day 2024 will officially happen in July. And that’s about all the news we can share. We don’t know the exact dates yet, but last year was July 11 and 12. For this year, I would be willing to be it’ll be on July 9 and 10, but the Tuesday and Wednesday of the third week in the month (July 16 and 17) also seems like it could be on the table, too.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day celebration arrives after even more competition hit the scene over the years. Amazon had to dish out even deeper discounts to compete with the sales events from Walmart and Best Buy, and we’re expecting to see that trend continue into the summer. 

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Breville’s Barista Express Impress espresso machi...
Upgrade your streams with Logitech’s Blue Snowball iC...
Anker’s self-washing Clean X9 Pro robot vacuum and mo...
Juiced Bikes takes $300 off two e-bikes for limited-tim...
Apple’s latest HomePod 2 drops to $250 low (Reg. ...
JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker with Google Assistant ...
elago brings Game Boy Advance SP vibes to its newest Ma...
Govee outdoor LED strip lights color your home for year...
Load more...
Show More Comments