Amazon confirms that Prime Day 2024 is set for July

Amazon Prime Day turns ten years old in 2024! The company is celebrating that milestone by offering its first announcement about the summer sale but still keeping some of the excitement wrapped up at the same time. Amazon is confirming that Prime Day 2024 will arrive in July as the tenth installment of the savings event.

Prime Day 2024 will officially happen in July. And that’s about all the news we can share. We don’t know the exact dates yet, but last year was July 11 and 12. For this year, I would be willing to be it’ll be on July 9 and 10, but the Tuesday and Wednesday of the third week in the month (July 16 and 17) also seems like it could be on the table, too.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day celebration arrives after even more competition hit the scene over the years. Amazon had to dish out even deeper discounts to compete with the sales events from Walmart and Best Buy, and we’re expecting to see that trend continue into the summer.

