Best Buy’s Apple shopping event offers deals on latest MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 3, more

Best Buy has launched a new Apple shopping event this morning with deals on the latest MacBooks, iPhones and more. You can also save on Apple Watch and various other accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Head below for all of the best deals.

Best Buy is taking up to $150 off the newest MacBook Air. Deals start at $1,099.99, which is a match of our previous mention and the real savings come on the 256GB model at $1,249.99 (Reg. $1,399). If you’re willing to trade-in a working MacBook the entry-level price will drop to under $1,000.

The latest MacBook Pro is also up to $200 off, but beware that B&H is exceeding this discount on select models by up to $100 with potential tax savings. Check out the entire sale at Best Buy here, and compare B&H’s offerings here.

We told you earlier this week about Apple Watch Series 3 being discounted from $229. Those deals are also available in this sale, as well. That’s good for as much as $100 off the regular going rate.

There’s also plenty of iPhone deals available in this promotion as well. Here are a few standouts:

Looking for iPad deals? The latest iPad Pro model is currently on sale for $100 off at Amazon. Check out the rest of today’s Best Buy deals right here.