Level up your game w/ Roccat's Kone Mouse & Hiro+ Mousepad for $55 (Reg. $70), more from $27

- Jan. 22nd 2019 2:09 pm ET

0

Dell is currently offering the Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Mouse and Hiro+ Mousepad for $54.98 shipped. Normally you’d pay $70 for the mouse and mousepad when bought separately at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 22% and dropping the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen. The Roccat Kone mouse features a lightweight form-factor, RGB lighting, a precision optical sensor and more. The Hiro+ Mousepad adds some additional flair to your desk. Both carry 4+ star ratings.

Amazon is also getting in on the deals, offering its Prime members the G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 Gaming Mouse for $26.99 shipped. That’s good for a 23% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 260 customers. 

Don’t forget that we’ve also spotted Logitech’s Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at $40 (20% off) and more.

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Mouse features:

The Kone Pure Owl-Eye was designed and built for gamers who wanted the fan-favorite design of the Kone EMP in a slimmer package. At 88 grams and 91% the size of its bigger brother, the competitive-weight Kone Pure packs one hell of a punch. Featuring a Pro-Grip surface for maximum mouse control, its champion-grade ergonomics make it a top choice for gamers who take their peripherals seriously and like to game hard. Despite its reduced size, it boasts industry-leading optics with its ROCCAT® Owl-Eye optical sensor plus a powerful MCU. The Kone Pure is champion grade.

