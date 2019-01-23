Enter the Aperture Science test lab in Bridge Constructor Portal for iOS at just $2 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Portal brings together interesting bridge-building physics with loads of wacky gadgets from the famous Portal universe. The goal is to get those little guys across various contraptions using “portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more.” Better yet, the official cross-over game is now on sale for just $1.99 on the App Store. Regularly $5, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of a launch promo back in December 2017. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There’s certainly no shortage of amazing iOS deals today including a brand new low on Hidden Folks, Iron Marines for $3 and many more right here.

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Samorost 3, Mars Power Industries, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 $30, Monster Hunter World $20, more

Bridge Constructor Portal: