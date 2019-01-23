Enter the Aperture Science test lab in Bridge Constructor Portal for iOS at just $2 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Portal brings together interesting bridge-building physics with loads of wacky gadgets from the famous Portal universe. The goal is to get those little guys across various contraptions using “portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more.” Better yet, the official cross-over game is now on sale for just $1.99 on the App Store. Regularly $5, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of a launch promo back in December 2017. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 gamers all-time. More details below.
There’s certainly no shortage of amazing iOS deals today including a brand new low on Hidden Folks, Iron Marines for $3 and many more right here.
iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)
Bridge Constructor Portal:
As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.
Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.