Save the galaxy in Iron Marines for iOS, now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 11:15 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $5 $3
0

From the makers of the popular Kingdom Rush iOS games, Iron Marines has garnered a 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 gamers and is now on sale. The regularly $5 real-time strategy game can now be yours for just $2.99. That’s matching the all-time low and the first time we have seen the game on sale in 2019. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it has been a bit of a slow start for big-time app deals in 2019, that all changes today with Iron Marines. But we also have the Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks at its all-time low right now along with solid offers on Samorost 3, Mars Power Industries and more.

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Samorost 3, Mars Power Industries, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 $30, Monster Hunter World $20, more

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor. Brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens await your command to face the greatest challenges.

Get this deal
Reg. $5 $3

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Ironhide S.A.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard