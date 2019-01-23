Save the galaxy in Iron Marines for iOS, now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

From the makers of the popular Kingdom Rush iOS games, Iron Marines has garnered a 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 gamers and is now on sale. The regularly $5 real-time strategy game can now be yours for just $2.99. That’s matching the all-time low and the first time we have seen the game on sale in 2019. More details below.
While it has been a bit of a slow start for big-time app deals in 2019, that all changes today with Iron Marines. But we also have the Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks at its all-time low right now along with solid offers on Samorost 3, Mars Power Industries and more.
iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)
Iron Marines:
From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor. Brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens await your command to face the greatest challenges.