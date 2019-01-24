Blyss and its serene, self-evolving puzzles are now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)

As the name implies, Blyss is a serene experience featuring self-evolving puzzles and gorgeous, pastel environments. The regularly $3 app has now dropped to $1 on the App Store. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since a brief freebie offer way back in mid-2017. On top of the aforementioned features, you’re also looking at hand-crafted missions, a special combo system and handpicked music through a series of procedurally generated puzzles. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Well, if you’ve been looking for some great iOS titles to keep you busy on the plane or in between meetings/classes, we’ve got you covered. As you may have seen in this morning’s roundup, the stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5) while former Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks dropped to its all-time lowest price yesterday. And there’s loads more where those came from right here.

iOS Universal: Blyss: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more

Blyss: