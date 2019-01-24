Blyss and its serene, self-evolving puzzles are now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)

- Jan. 24th 2019 11:50 am ET

0

As the name implies, Blyss is a serene experience featuring self-evolving puzzles and gorgeous, pastel environments. The regularly $3 app has now dropped to $1 on the App Store. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since a brief freebie offer way back in mid-2017. On top of the aforementioned features, you’re also looking at hand-crafted missions, a special combo system and handpicked music through a series of procedurally generated puzzles. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Well, if you’ve been looking for some great iOS titles to keep you busy on the plane or in between meetings/classes, we’ve got you covered. As you may have seen in this morning’s roundup, the stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5) while former Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks dropped to its all-time lowest price yesterday. And there’s loads more where those came from right here.

iOS Universal: Blyss: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Space Marshals, Nimian Legends, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more

Blyss:

Travel through Beautiful mountains, serene valleys and harsh deserts solving Blyss’ unique and self-evolving puzzles. 

The endless puzzle adventure along with musical ambient themes will keep you hooked for hours as you write your own high scoring saga.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Dropout Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard