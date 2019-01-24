Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 shipped. That’s $10 of the regular $30 price tag and matching the best price we have tracked outside of the Black Friday 2018 offers. It still goes for $30 at Best Buy. Mega Man 11 brings 8 new eight robot master bosses along with their abilities, 2.5D graphics and the all-new Double Gear system. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Just Cause 4, Monster Hunter: World, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more.
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Just Cause 4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 or Xbox One for $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombie $14 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Dead Cells $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Sega Genesis Classics $27 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu! and Eevee $48 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. up to $30) | Best Buy
- Mario Kart 7 Nintendo 3DS $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Just Dance 2019 $25 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
