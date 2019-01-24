Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more

- Jan. 24th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 shipped. That’s $10 of the regular $30 price tag and matching the best price we have tracked outside of the Black Friday 2018 offers. It still goes for $30 at Best Buy. Mega Man 11 brings 8 new eight robot master bosses along with their abilities, 2.5D graphics and the all-new Double Gear system. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Just Cause 4, Monster Hunter: WorldAssassin’s Creed Odyssey and more.

