Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Just Cause 4 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 shipped. That’s $10 of the regular $30 price tag and matching the best price we have tracked outside of the Black Friday 2018 offers. It still goes for $30 at Best Buy. Mega Man 11 brings 8 new eight robot master bosses along with their abilities, 2.5D graphics and the all-new Double Gear system. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Just Cause 4, Monster Hunter: World, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE

Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories