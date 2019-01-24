The stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)

The top ranked Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now on sale for $1. Regularly $5, this is only the second time we have seen the game down this low and the first time in 2019. Outside of a brief launch offer, it is also matching the lowest we have ever tracked on the game since it released back in February of 2018. The Alto’s Adventure sequel carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,500 gamers. More details below.

After a slow start to 2019, the iOS deals are coming fast this week. We have amazing offers on Hidden Folks, Iron Marines and Bridge Constructor Portal starting from just $1. You’ll find even more in this morning’s roundup including Space Marshals, Blyss, Nimian Legends and more.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets.

Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.

Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.