Acer’s 24-inch Monitor sports a 144Hz refresh rate + plenty of inputs at $170 (25% off), more

- Jan. 22nd 2019 4:49 pm ET

Newegg offers the Acer 24-inch Gaming 144Hz KG241P Monitor for $169.99 shipped. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. Acer’s gaming monitor is headlined by a 144Hz refresh rate, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, AMD Radeon FreeSync and more. The 27-inch model carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 460 customers. Head below for more monitor deals.

We also spotted the Acer G276HL 27-inch Zero Frame Monitor for $139.99 shippedNormally selling for $170 at Amazon, that’s good for a $30 discount and is the second lowest price we’ve tracked. It features both HDMI and VGA inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

If you’ll be pairing either of these monitors with your new MacBook, use your savings to grab a USB-C to HDMI cable so you can use the display right out of the box. Otherwise, a normal HDMI cable will do just fine.

Acer 24-inch Gaming 144Hz Monitor features:

  • 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen TN Display with AMD FreeSync Technology
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate- Using Display Port
  • Response Time: 1ms, Pixel Pitch: 0.311mm
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port (v1.2), 1 x HDMI & 1 x DVI (w/HDCP)
  • Display Port & HDMI Cables included
  • Mounting type: VESA Compatible

Newegg
