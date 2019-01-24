Native Instruments has just unveiled the new KOMPLETE KONTROL M32 keyboard, a pair of new interfaces, some completely free software and more. In celebration of NAMM 2019 and just to kick the year off in a big way, NI is releasing some of its most affordable gear to date and deep integration with your favorite DAWs/Native Instruments software. Head below for everything.

KOMPLETE START

Before we get into the KOMPLETE KONTROL M32 keyboard and the new KOMPLETE AUDIO 1 and 2 Interfaces, let’s take a quick look at KOMPLETE START. The new software package is completely free and likely designed to act as a gateway drug to NI’s ever expanding production eco-system. Nonetheless, it adds a great selection of gear to your arsenal for nothing. You’re looking at over 2,000 sounds made up of 15 synths and sampler instruments, as well as a series of effects, loops and more. Available sometime next month, some of the products in the bundle include TRK-01 BASS, MIKRO PRISM, LAZERBASS, CARBON 2, KINETIC TREATS and much more (full list right here).

KOMPLETE AUDIO 1 & 2

Native Instruments is introducing a pair of new audio interfaces today. The KOMPLETE AUDIO 1 and 2 are the latest in recording interfaces from NI, each of which with a slightly different setup. However, both models feature a pair of inputs, stereo output, 192 kHz/24 bit recording resolutions, a large volume knob and direct monitoring. They also ship with a nice software bundle including Ableton Live 10 Lite, MASCHINE Essentials, MONARK, REPLIKA, PHASIS, SOLID BUS COMP, and KOMPLETE START (details above on this one).

Where they vary is in the type of inputs. The $109 KOMPLETE AUDIO 1 has a single XLR mic input with 48 volts of phantom power (required for most condenser mics) and a basic 1/4-inch option for guitars and other sources.

The price jumps on KOMPLETE AUDIO 2 to $139 due to the pair of combination XLR/instrument inputs. Both of which feature 48V phantom power and discreet gain control.

Both options will be up for pre-order soon with an expected March 2019 release date.

KOMPLETE KONTROL M32

The new “micro-sized” keyboard controller is described as being “every bit as playable as it is portable.” Dubbed as NI’s smallest keyboard to date, the 32-key setup features a pair of touch strip controls, OLED display, 8 touch sensitive control knobs, a four-directional push encoder and usual transport controls (play, stop, etc.) All of which will integrate nicely with NI software and other DAWs including Logic Pro X, GarageBand, and Ableton Live (Cubase and Nuendo support coming at a later date).

The new MIDI keyboard also comes with a nice software bundle including Ableton Live 10 Lite, a collection of KOMPLETE instruments/effects, KOMPLETE KONTROL software, and MASCHINE Essentials (“full MASCHINE software plus 1.6 GB MASCHINE Factory Selection of samples, one shots, loops, and instruments”).

The new KOMPLETE KONTROL M32 will hit store shelves come March 6, 2019 and will be up for pre-order “soon” at $129.

TRAKTOR DJ 2 and Sounds Platform Updates:

On top of all that, NI has a new version of its TRAKTOR DJ app for your laptop or iPad as well as a host of new features built-in to its royalty-free loops and samples Sounds.com platform:

Get inspired with over one million royalty-free loops and samples. Whether you’re a DJ looking for breaks or a producer missing the perfect one-shot, you’ll find everything you need at Sounds.com – now with 200+ curated Collections and new sound packs by renowned artists and producers. And from February, we’re adding powerful integration with KOMPLETE KONTROL and MASCHINE.

With NAMM 2019 now underway, we have been seeing a steady stream of new music production gear over the last couple of weeks. Highlights include the new Elektron Model:Samples groovebox, Akai’s impressive standalone Force hardware, Korg’s minilogue XD synth and Teenage Engineering’s new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs from just $149.