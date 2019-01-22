It was only a matter of time before Swedish musical instrument company Elektron hit us with this year’s new gear for NAMM, and the Model:Samples is now here. The all-in-one groove box continues the company’s work in the stand alone synthesizers/drum machine space and carries one of the most affordable prices we have seen from Elektron yet.

You might already be thinking that if it’s that affordable it must have done away with some of the interesting features the company is known for, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here. Apparently this sample-based groove machine boasts all the “Elektron superpowers” you’re familiar with in a “sleek, lightweight, and accessible package.”

Model:Samples:

Model:Samples is a sample-based, 6-track, all-in-one machine for creating beats, melodies and much more. All 6 audio tracks can be used as MIDI tracks and include 1 sample-playback engine each with a multimode filter and an assignable LFO.

Elektron Super Powers in Sequence:

You’ll also find Elektron’s amazing sequencer with up to 64 steps and variable length and scale settings per track. You can perform parts using the 6 velocity sensitive pads (drums or melodies) with micro timing or tap notes directly on to the sequencer itself. Elektron’s game-changing Parameter Locks are in full force here as well allowing producers to record parameter changes (and more) directly on to each step of the sequencer. On top of that you’ll find a new randomization-like feature known as the Chance parameter which “determines the possibility of whether the sequencer steps on a track are triggered or not.”

Connectivity:

Along with audio over micro USB, connectivity includes a 1/4-inch headphone out, a pair of 1/4-inch Balanced outputs and 2 slots for the “Powerhandle BP-1 (battery pack to be released at a later date).” There are also 3.5mm MIDI in/out/thru jacks and 1GB of internal storage. That will certainly come in handy for implementing your own samples into your workflow in addition to the included “300 hand selected sounds from Splice’s renowned content library.”

Pricing & Availability:

The $449 price tag puts the Model:Samples at the bottom of the Elektron pricing tier when it comes to currently available instruments. The company’s gear is always slightly overpriced in my opinion (despite being kind of amazing), but Model:Samples seems quite reasonable at this point.

Clearly the lack of analog circuitry allows the price to come down, but this is now the cheapest way to get your hands on Elektron Parameter Locks and its other interesting sequencer features. While it might not be something veterans will be all that excited about, they have also spent thousands on the flagship gear. If the aforementioned sequencer features sound interesting to you, this might be the best entry into the world of insane Elektron sample-mangling beginners have been looking for.

Model:Samples will be available starting next month. You can hear it in action right here.

NAMM 2019 is starting to heat up with new Korg synths, IK Multimedia gear, the first Teenage Engineering modular system, Akai’s insane new Force production/DJ hardware and much more.