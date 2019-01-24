This morning Olympus unveiled its new OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera with a number of pro-grade features. Most notable is an upgraded sensor and stabilizer that also allow for ultra-fast shooting speeds. The latest from Olympus arrives with a familiar form-factor, essentially a larger version of the OM-D E-M1 Mark II. Head below for a full look at all of the new features and specs.

Olympus releases new OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera

Olympus is known as one of the most trusted names in the photography game, with an extensive lineup of cameras for every budget. The OM-D E-M1X mirrorless falls on the high-end of its offerings with a number of pro-grade features. Over the last year, we’ve seen a number of Olympus competitors release full-frame mirrorless cameras. But Olympus has chosen to not all-in on this trend, instead opting for a traditional mirrorless build today.

Make no mistake about it, the OM-D E-M1X sits above most prosumer offerings the market today. With a weatherproof outer shell and “world’s highest image stabilization,” it’s made for tasks above the needs of most shooters. Its $3,000 price tag for the body alone solidifies its place in the market.

Specs galore for the latest from Olympus

If you’re a spec-hungry techie, there is plenty to love on the latest Olympus camera. It ships with a 20.4MP sensor that’s capable of capturing at 18fps speeds. That’s the same as its little brother, the OM-D E-M1 II. However, it does jump to a rather noteworthy 60fps when autofocus settings are locked.

Video enthusiasts will find up to cinema 4K quality here at full 4096 x 2160 resolutions (30fps). Action footage improves when you drop down to 1080p at 120fps.

We mentioned that weatherproof shell earlier, which can hang at temperatures as low as 14 degrees. Its shell is also dust, splash and freezeproof. Support for two batteries delivers a maximum shooting time of 170 minutes worth of video and nearly 900 still images. A three-inch display rounds out the list of notable specs.

Features include:

20.4 Megapixel Live MOS

Dual TruePic ™ VIII Dual Quad Core Processors

VIII Dual Quad Core Processors Dual F.A.S.T. AF (Contrast & Phase Detection AF) 121 Point (All Cross Type) On-Chip Phase Detection

5-Axis Image Stabilization with up to 7.5 Shutter Speed Steps Compensation

3.0″ Vari-Angle Touch LCD

Dust, Splash and Freezeproof (IPX1 Rated)

Intelligent Subject Tracking AF

4k Video Capture (30/25/24 fps) with OM-Log Mode

Dual Battery Slots with USB Type C In-camera Charging

You can pre-order the new Olympus OM-D E-M1X today from B&H for $2,999.99. It’s slated to ship in late February. Additional accessories and lenses are available for purchase as well.

Source: Olympus