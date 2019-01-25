Today only, Banana Republic offers an extra 60% off all sale items from $18

Today only, Banana Republic takes an extra 60% off sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great time to stock up on jeans, outerwear, dress shirts and more. Plus, orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.
The men’s Grant Slim-Fit Luxe Flannel Plaid Shirt is on sale for just $18, which is down from its original rate of $80. This shirt is a great option for work paired with slacks or you can style it with jeans and a vest for a casual look. It also features lightweight material for comfort and it’s rated 4.9/5 stars.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grant Slim-Fit Luxe Flannel Plaid Shirt $18 (Orig. $80)
- Flannel Buffalo Check Shirt $18 (Orig. $80)
- Luxury Touch Half-Zip Pullover $19 (Orig. $60)
- Slim LUXE Traveler Jeans $41 (Orig. $129)
- Waffle-Knit Henley Thermal Shirt $20 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ruffle-Cuff Sweater Dress $52 (Orig. $149)
- Girlfriend Medium Wash Jeans $28 (Orig. $99)
- Drapey V-Neck Top $23 (Orig. $78)
- Washable Merino Turtleneck $40 (Orig. $68)
- V-Neck Tie-Waist Jumpsuit $31 (Orig. $149)
