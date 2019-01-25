This kitchen faucet is motion sensing, making for the perfect upgrade: $119 (Reg. $170+)

NeweggFlash offers the Bio Bidet FLOW Motion-sensing Kitchen Faucet for $119 shipped in Brushed Nickel, Chrome, or Oil Rubbed Bronze. Normally $250 at Lowe’s, it’s $189 at Amazon and Home Depot has it down to $169. For comparison, this is within $10 of Amazon’s all-time low from 2018 and is the best available. This faucet features a motion sensor built-in, so you just have to move your hand near the motion-sensing eye at the base of the faucet and it automatically turns on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
When replacing your kitchen faucet, be sure to pick up a matching soap dispenser. This model is only $25 shipped at Amazon and would be a great choice if you go with the brushed nickel option above.
Bio Bidet FLOW Motion-sensing Faucet features:
The flow single handle pull-down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology is the next essential upgrade in kitchen technology. The simple and easy installation does not require any hard wiring but features a quick insertion method installation and since it is not hardwired it will be able to function normally even during a power outage. The flow faucet meets lead-free standards, a 2-function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, metallic waterway, and an easy wipe clean finish. Available in brushed nickel. Easily swap between hands-free motion sensing mode or the option to use it as a traditional manual faucet. Pull down the faucet head to automatically spray and release to instantly turn the water off as the head retracts back into place on its own.