Upgrade your cookware with Rachael Ray’s 16-Piece Porcelain Set for $65 (Reg. $85+)

Walmart offers the Rachael Ray 16-Piece Classic Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set for $64.97 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly up to $180 or so, today’s deal is at least $100 in savings and well below most retailers on the smaller 10 and 12-piece sets. It is also the lowest price we can find. This dishwasher-safe cookware set includes two saucepans, a stockpot, two cookie pans, three skillets, two nylon spatulas and a Veg-a-Peel. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
We have loads of amazing cookware deals running right now though. You can score Le Crueset, Staub, All-Clad and more from $24 in Sur la Table’s Winter Sale and you won’t want to miss today’s Amazon Brita Gold Box with offers from $13.50. Those Insignia multi-cookers are still starting from just $30 as well and you’ll find even more right here.
Rachael Ray 16 Piece Porcelain Enamel Cookware Set:
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, Sea Salt Gray, 16-Piece Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in the Rachael Ray Classic Brights Porcelain Enamel Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set. With two saucepans, a stockpot, two cookie pans and three skillets, this set covers off all of the essentials for simmering and searing, browning and sauting, baking and crisping, and boiling and blanching. Combining superior performance, fun contemporary color and durable materials, this cookware set can handle everyones favorite dishes, and then some.