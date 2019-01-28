Fluance has become a major player in the highly-competitive audio industry with its affordable line of speakers and turntables. Today, it’s expanding its offerings with the new Ai60 bookshelf speakers, a perfect pair to complement your vinyl setup or Mac. At $299, the latest from Fluance is sure to be a compelling option for anyone looking to upgrade their own audio setup. Head below for more details and a full look at specs.

Fluance Ai60 Speakers arrive with sleek design

Those looking to depart from a classic wood or plastic speaker design will find Fluance’s Ai60 bookshelves to be a nice change of pace. Various wooden cabinets have front-facing pops of color (I dig the white one), which is a fun departure from the usual.

Dual 6.5-inch woofers are powered by 100W class D amplifiers, making this a powerful yet compact pair of speakers. Fluance is positioning the Ai60s as a budget-friendly option for prosumers looking to get into the high-end world of audio. The $299 price tag won’t break the bank but promises to deliver upgraded audio from lower-priced alternatives.

Fluance has included Bluetooth connectivity here, which is a natural fit in today’s increasingly wireless world. Vinyl enthusiasts will also find connectivity via RCA cables, along with optical and USB inputs. There is a subwoofer output port for those in need of a little extra bass.

Notable specs include:

Bluetooth – Yes; aptX Codec

Input – RCA L/R, Digital Toslink Optical, Micro USB

Tweeter – 1 inch Silk Soft Dome Ferrofluid Cooled

Woofer – 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds

Amplifier Power – Class D 100 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 50 watts)

Frequency Response – 35Hz – 20KHz (DSP Virtual Sound Perceived by Ear)

Crossover Frequency – 2600Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry

More affordable options are available

Fluance does a great job of offering stylish and featured-packed speakers. But for those looking to sacrifice here and there, other options on the market are available for additional savings.

One of our favorite alternatives out there are the Mackie CR3s that currently sell at Amazon for $88. With similar specs and a lower price tag, this is an affordable way to upgrade your Mac or vinyl audio setup.

Audioengine also has a popular lineup of bookshelf speakers that are perfect for these use-cases. Check out the A2+ powered system for a USB-friendly offering with a built-in DAC.