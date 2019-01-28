Fluance has become a major player in the highly-competitive audio industry with its affordable line of speakers and turntables. Today, it’s expanding its offerings with the new Ai60 bookshelf speakers, a perfect pair to complement your vinyl setup or Mac. At $299, the latest from Fluance is sure to be a compelling option for anyone looking to upgrade their own audio setup. Head below for more details and a full look at specs.
Fluance Ai60 Speakers arrive with sleek design
Those looking to depart from a classic wood or plastic speaker design will find Fluance’s Ai60 bookshelves to be a nice change of pace. Various wooden cabinets have front-facing pops of color (I dig the white one), which is a fun departure from the usual.
Dual 6.5-inch woofers are powered by 100W class D amplifiers, making this a powerful yet compact pair of speakers. Fluance is positioning the Ai60s as a budget-friendly option for prosumers looking to get into the high-end world of audio. The $299 price tag won’t break the bank but promises to deliver upgraded audio from lower-priced alternatives.
Fluance has included Bluetooth connectivity here, which is a natural fit in today’s increasingly wireless world. Vinyl enthusiasts will also find connectivity via RCA cables, along with optical and USB inputs. There is a subwoofer output port for those in need of a little extra bass.
Notable specs include:
- Bluetooth – Yes; aptX Codec
- Input – RCA L/R, Digital Toslink Optical, Micro USB
- Tweeter – 1 inch Silk Soft Dome Ferrofluid Cooled
- Woofer – 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds
- Amplifier Power – Class D 100 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 50 watts)
- Frequency Response – 35Hz – 20KHz (DSP Virtual Sound Perceived by Ear)
- Crossover Frequency – 2600Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry
More affordable options are available
Fluance does a great job of offering stylish and featured-packed speakers. But for those looking to sacrifice here and there, other options on the market are available for additional savings.
One of our favorite alternatives out there are the Mackie CR3s that currently sell at Amazon for $88. With similar specs and a lower price tag, this is an affordable way to upgrade your Mac or vinyl audio setup.
Audioengine also has a popular lineup of bookshelf speakers that are perfect for these use-cases. Check out the A2+ powered system for a USB-friendly offering with a built-in DAC.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario – (Jan. 28, 2019) – Fluance, engineers of serious performance, audiophile-approved home audio, music systems and high-fidelity turntables, launches its Ai60 Powered 6.5” Bookshelf Speakers, offering true stereo, room-filling sound for breathtaking entertainment experiences. With an integrated 100W class D amplifier and an elegant wood cabinet, the Ai60 speakers deliver a crisp, deep and accurate response that creates a superior audio experience.
The Right Speakers for Any Experience
Whether listeners want to listen to a vinyl record, binge-watch the last season of Game of Thrones or immerse themselves in the world of a MMORPG PC game, the Ai60s create balanced and accurate sound, allowing listeners to experience audio just as the composer intended it to be heard. The Ai60 is an all-in-one solution that eliminates the need for separate amplifiers or components. Users can connect their audio source directly or stream via Bluetooth aptX to turn any room into a music sanctuary.
Elegantly Designed with Premium Components
The Ai60s’ beautifully-crafted wood cabinet is acoustically tuned to envelop listeners in warm and precise sound. The Ai60s are designed with superior performing components, featuring an integrated class D amplifier that delivers a robust sound. The silk soft-dome tweeters produce natural highs, while the woven, glass fiber drivers round out the performance with detailed mids and deep bass. Together, these components produce sound that turn any room into a concert hall or movie theater.
Complete Connectivity
The Ai60s are feature-filled and provide listeners with a complete home theater system without the complexity. They are a true plug-and-play solution, offering any connectivity needed to start listening, including RCA, optical, USB, Bluetooth, and sub out. Wireless auto pairing technology automatically pairs a Bluetooth device when in range, and aptX enhanced audio technology ensures powerful and well-defined sound throughout the listening area.
Pricing and Availability
The Fluance Ai60s are available now for $299 in black, walnut, white walnut or bamboo at www.fluance.com.
Link to Product Images
For more information on the Reference Series High Fidelity Turntables and all of Fluance’s high-quality audio products, visit Facebook.com/FluanceAudio and follow @Fluance audio.