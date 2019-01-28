Joe’s Jeans updates your everyday denim with up to 60% off select styles at Nordstrom Rack

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Joe’s Jeans Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Brixton Straight Leg Jeans feature a dark wash that’s modern and stylish for this season. They were originally priced at $172, however, during the sale they’re marked down to $80. Their straight leg hem is great to be rolled to show off your winter boots and they also have stretch for added comfort.
For women, the Icon Ankle Jeans are a timeless option that you can wear year-round. These jeans are also on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $172. Their dark wash can be easily dressed up or down and you can style them with sandals, boots, heels and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dez Slim Fit Jeans $80 (Orig. $198)
- Solid Crew Neck Black Shirt $13 (Orig. $32)
- Classic Straight Leg Jeans $80 (Orig. $185)
- Slim Fit Stretch Tech Pants $80 (Orig. $179)
- Brixton Straight Leg Jeans $80 (Orig. $172)
Our top picks for women include:
- Charlie High Waisted Ankle Jeans $80 (Orig. $172)
- Icon Ankle Jeans $80 (Orig. $172)
- High Rise Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $175)
- Honey Curvy Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $172)
- High Rise Bootcut Jeans $80 (Orig. $185)
