9to5Toys Daily: January 29, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- iTunes launches huge $5 movie sale plus 4K deals, $1 rental of the week, more
- Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining iconic vehicles in five new kits
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!