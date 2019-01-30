Does Amazon make a microwave with Alexa built-in? Yes! And it’s on sale for $42 (Reg. $60)

- Jan. 30th 2019 7:48 am ET

$42
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa for $41.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $60 with today’s deal being the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. While this is largely just your typical microwave, built-in Alexa functionality lets you control it and set timers with any compatible Echo device. Features include 10 power levels, a child lock and various smart cooking modes. Add an Echo Dot for $24 more and jumpstart your Alexa-powered cooking setup. We found it to be a suitable kitchen accessory in our hands-on review and most Amazon customers agree.

If you’re not ready to go all-in with an Alexa-enabled microwave, consider entering Amazon’s smart home ecosystem with just a speaker. The Anker Eufy Genie is rather affordable at $18, making it the current lowest-price entry into the world of Alexa. We loved it in our review.

AmazonBasics Microwave features:

  • Now it’s easier to defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice. With an Echo device (not included), quick-cook voice presets and a simplified keypad let you just ask Alexa to start microwaving.
  • Automatically reorder popcorn when you run low and save 10% on popcorn orders—enabled by Amazon Dash Replenishment technology
  • Compact size saves counter space, plus 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable.
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new presets.
