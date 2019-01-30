Does Amazon make a microwave with Alexa built-in? Yes! And it’s on sale for $42 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa for $41.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $60 with today’s deal being the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. While this is largely just your typical microwave, built-in Alexa functionality lets you control it and set timers with any compatible Echo device. Features include 10 power levels, a child lock and various smart cooking modes. Add an Echo Dot for $24 more and jumpstart your Alexa-powered cooking setup. We found it to be a suitable kitchen accessory in our hands-on review and most Amazon customers agree.

If you’re not ready to go all-in with an Alexa-enabled microwave, consider entering Amazon’s smart home ecosystem with just a speaker. The Anker Eufy Genie is rather affordable at $18, making it the current lowest-price entry into the world of Alexa. We loved it in our review.

AmazonBasics Microwave features: