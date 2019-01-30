Nintendo Switch + Super Mario Bros U Deluxe & Mario Tennis Aces for $345 ($420 value), more

SNGTrading via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Tennis Aces for $344.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and use code SNG70 at checkout. Regularly $300 on its own, this is as much as $120 worth of games and $75 in savings. Outside of some Black Friday deals and similar bundles a couple of weeks ago, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Switch this year. It also nets you the recently-released New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe as well. Head below for more Switch offers and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals.

SNGTrading is also offering a Switch bundled with a Nintendo Pro Controller and a 128GB Samsung EVO microSD card for $340 shipped. Use the same code as above while logged in to your Rakuten account. While not quite as deep a discount as the above bundle, some might prefer these add-ons over the games above.

We also have a some great Nintendo deals running right now including AUKEY Switch cases for $7 shipped (Reg. $15+), Labo Robot and Variety Kits for $40 and digital indie Switch games from under $1.

Nintendo Switch Bundles:

Includes a Switch console, dock, Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con straps, Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable and physical copy of New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Tennis Aces

Home gaming system

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to your TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

Rakuten

