Nintendo Switch + Super Mario Bros U Deluxe & Mario Tennis Aces for $345 ($420 value), more

SNGTrading via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Tennis Aces for $344.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and use code SNG70 at checkout. Regularly $300 on its own, this is as much as $120 worth of games and $75 in savings. Outside of some Black Friday deals and similar bundles a couple of weeks ago, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Switch this year. It also nets you the recently-released New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe as well. Head below for more Switch offers and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

SNGTrading is also offering a Switch bundled with a Nintendo Pro Controller and a 128GB Samsung EVO microSD card for $340 shipped. Use the same code as above while logged in to your Rakuten account. While not quite as deep a discount as the above bundle, some might prefer these add-ons over the games above.

We also have a some great Nintendo deals running right now including AUKEY Switch cases for $7 shipped (Reg. $15+), Labo Robot and Variety Kits for $40 and digital indie Switch games from under $1.

Nintendo Switch Bundles: