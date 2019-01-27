Jump into the world of Nintendo Labo with deals on Robot and Variety Kits for $40

Best Buy’s eBay storefront has a pair of deals on Nintendo’s popular Labo Kits for its Switch console. Right now, you can grab both the Robot and Variety Kit for $39.99 each. Free shipping is available in both instances. For comparison, each model currently sells for over $60 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. Nintendo Labo kits take your Switch experience to the next level with custom builds and STEM-focused tasks. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have largely agreed so far. Learn more about each of today’s deals right here.
Nintendo Labo features:
Once you’ve experienced what it’s like to Make, Play, and Discover with Nintendo Labo, use everything you’ve learned to create your very own projects in Toy-Con Garage! Just take digital building-blocks called “input nodes,” “middle nodes,” and “output nodes” and, with the help of this intuitive tool’s visual user interface, combine them in all sorts of different ways. Change a Toy-Con creation’s reactions to button presses, movements, and more! Toy-Con Garage includes handy tutorials to get you started. Experiment with your Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Motorbike, House, and Piano, or craft original designs using your own items like cardboard and plastic cups, as you take your creativity and imagination to the next level.