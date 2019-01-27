Jump into the world of Nintendo Labo with deals on Robot and Variety Kits for $40

Once you’ve experienced what it’s like to Make, Play, and Discover with Nintendo Labo, use everything you’ve learned to create your very own projects in Toy-Con Garage! Just take digital building-blocks called “input nodes,” “middle nodes,” and “output nodes” and, with the help of this intuitive tool’s visual user interface, combine them in all sorts of different ways. Change a Toy-Con creation’s reactions to button presses, movements, and more! Toy-Con Garage includes handy tutorials to get you started. Experiment with your Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Motorbike, House, and Piano, or craft original designs using your own items like cardboard and plastic cups, as you take your creativity and imagination to the next level.