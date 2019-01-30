Whether its downloading full games or DLC, digital gaming content is becoming a more popular option. Today, Sony has unveiled a new product that takes another step in that direction. In partnership with Seagate, the two companies have showcased the Game Drive, an external hard drive for PS4. Having more room for titles on your console is definitely a plus, but is the new release all its cracked up to be? Head below for the full scoop.

Similar to Seagate’s partnership with Microsoft back in 2017, the company’s new drive looks to upgrade yet another gaming device. Today’s announcement shifts the storage company’s focus over to Sony with a new branded portable hard drive. Expanding your PS4’s storage by tacking on an additional hard drive has been possible for some time now.

When the update finally hit consoles nearly two years ago, many gamers sighed a breath of relief that they’d no longer have to delete old data just because a new title was released. The new Game Drive is nearly identical to most other portable hard drives in Seagate’s lineup. Well, save for one key aesthetic difference: a small PlayStation logo printed on its upper left-hand corner.

Sony claims that it is optimized to run in tandem with the PS4. Game Drive will come rocking 2TB, which will bolster your library’s capacity to hold an additional 50 games. Unlike the previously-released Xbox One version, it doesn’t need an external power source.

Seagate’s new Game Drive will be launching next week in North America and will sell for $89.99. Given that you’ve been able to use pretty much any old hard drive in tandem with your PS4 since early 2017, the debut of the Seagate Game Drive seems a bit late.

This is by no means to say that it will be dead on arrival. But with so many compatible options at more affordable price points, it’ll be a tougher sell than if it was one of the only such drives available. The silver lining for Sony and Seagate is that it takes any form of uncertainty out of the equation. If you want want a drive that is guaranteed to work with your console, then the Game Drive is perfect.

However, there are other options to consider if you’re looking to save some cash. WD’s 2TB Elements Portable Hard Drive and even Seagate’s own Backup Plus Slim Drive enter with $60 price tags. Both sport similar form factors to Game Drive and comparable transfer speeds to boot. And at $30 less, that’s not an insignificant amount of money.

Even so, if having first-party gear for your PS4 is a must, then you’ll want to keep your eye out for Seagate’s Game Drive when it hits store shelves in early February.

Source: Sony