Nike made waves earlier this month with the announcement of its Adapt BB self-lacing shoes that are due out in a few weeks. In the meantime, they’ve become social media darlings as everyone from the Duke men’s basketball team to LeBron’s kids have been seen wearing them. But not so fast my friends, there’s more competition on the way. Today we’re getting our first look at the iPhone-connected PUMA Fit Intelligence (or Fi for short) self-lacing shoes courtesy of Bay McLaughlin’s YouTube channel. The question is, as it always is with the shoe game, will there be room for PUMA after Nike made its big splash earlier in 2019? Head below for more.

PUMA Fit Intelligence self-lacing shoes coming in 2020

PUMA has put three years of development into its new Fi self-lacing shoes, but ultimately that’s not enough time for mass retail. We’re not expecting to see these futuristic kicks hit the market until spring of next year. PUMA is slated to retail each pair for $330, which is $20 less than Nike’s previously-announced offering.

Each pair of shoes includes a custom-made motor on the top that tightens and releases your laces, which are hidden on this release. PUMA is going with an all-black colorway initially with the possibility for more variation in the future. Much like Nike’s Adapt BB, there are LED lights on both sides of the Fi. However, you’re not going to get the custom coloring that Nike is touting.

iPhone and touch controls make these PUMAs unlike any other

You can control the PUMA Fit Intelligence shoes in one of two ways. The first is a touch-enabled controller that sits on top of the shoe, where a swipe one direction tightens while the reverse does the opposite. There are three levels of tightening overall for a somewhat custom fit. Nike’s Adapt BB however are constantly adjusting while in-use to ensure a solid fit, a difference worth noticing and may be worth an extra $20 for some.

These PUMAs also come equipped with an iPhone app and you can even control settings via your Apple Watch. That’s a particularly helpful feature during workouts if you want to leave your iPhone behind. Like Nike, you’ll need to charge up your shoes to keep the motor running. PUMA states that it will take up to two hours to get a full charge. A wireless Qi mat is included with purchase as well to make this process easier.

PUMA is slated to release its Fi shoes in 2020 with a list price of $330. More details are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Source/Images: Bay McLaughlin