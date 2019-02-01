Be ready for spring projects w/ Milwaukee’s M12 Drill & HACKZALL combo: $229 ($360 value)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, and M12 HACKZALL for $229 shipped. Regularly, the two drills go for $229 by themselves and the HACKZALL is another $129. This is the perfect starter kit for the weekend warrior as spring approaches, as it gives you two must-have drills and the HACKZALL, which can cut through just about anything. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds.

Maybe you don’t need the HACKZALL or hammer drill. If not, Porter Cable’s 2 drill kit is $116 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Though you won’t get the HACKZALL, this is a great way to get started on spring projects.

Milwaukee Drill Combo Kit features: