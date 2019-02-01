Be ready for spring projects w/ Milwaukee’s M12 Drill & HACKZALL combo: $229 ($360 value)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, and M12 HACKZALL for $229 shipped. Regularly, the two drills go for $229 by themselves and the HACKZALL is another $129. This is the perfect starter kit for the weekend warrior as spring approaches, as it gives you two must-have drills and the HACKZALL, which can cut through just about anything. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds.
Maybe you don’t need the HACKZALL or hammer drill. If not, Porter Cable’s 2 drill kit is $116 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Though you won’t get the HACKZALL, this is a great way to get started on spring projects.
Milwaukee Drill Combo Kit features:
The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque. Also included, the M12 FUEL Hex Impact (2553-20), the Fastest Driving Speed, Most Compact with 4- Mode Drive Control Impact Driver in the market.