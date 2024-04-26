Score an extra pair of neon Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons with the first drop of the year at $67

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red and Blue Controllers for $66.78 shipped. This is down from the usual $80 price tag as the first and only discount of 2024. You’ll save $13 on the most iconic color combo of Joy-Con controllers while bringing home an extra set of gamepads for game nights and more. All of the other Joy-Con colors at Amazon sell for full price, by comparison.

Nintendo’s Neon Blue and Red controllers were the first colors that launched with the Switch all those years ago. We’ve seen tons of different designs join the accessory lineup over the years, but these are about as iconic of Nintendo releases as you’ll find. Each of the controllers can be used when docked with your Switch, or wirelessly so that you and some friends can dive into the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, compete in Smash Bros, or play some other co-op game.

Speaking of new colors, I personally adore these new pastel Joy-Con that just launched last year. They’re the perfect accessories for giving your Nintendo Switch a spring refresh, and come in one of two different bundles. There are some purples, pinks, greens, and yellows for bringing some lighter hues to your console. I very much walked away with that sentiment after going hands-on with the new releases back in July. It really was love at first sight for this writer, and you can fully explore that in previous our feature.

More on the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers:

Introducing Joy-Con, controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with Nintendo Switch. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!