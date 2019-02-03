Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $218.50 at various retailers (Reg. $279+)

Best Buy offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $229 shipped. The same offer is available over at Target with the price dropping to $218.49 with a REDcard membership. For comparison, today’s deal is up to $61 off the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and $10 better than our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 sports GPS, a swimproof design, heart sensor for tracking activities and more. Go for today’s deal instead of Apple Watch Series 4 and save a nice chunk of change. Need LTE connectivity? You’re in luck. B&H is still offering a wide-range of cellular-equipped models on sale from $279.

Leverage your savings and swing by our guide of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find various styles, including leather, sport, nylon and more to give any Apple Watch a little extra style.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: