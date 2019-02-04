Grovemade has been the name behind some of our favorite Apple-friendly accessories for a while now. The Portland-based brand has slowly increased its offerings in recent years to include a range of desk organizers, Apple Watch bands and more. With simplicity at the forefront, its products are made from locally-sourced materials when possible with a focus on sustainable operations. The new Grovemade Apple Watch Dock continues those trends and features a stainless steel base with a cork topper. Head below for a hands-on look at this new home for Apple’s wearable.

Grovemade Apple Watch Dock: simple, affordable

If you’re at all familiar with Grovemade’s other offerings, you know that a simple design is often at the core of each product. This continues with its new Apple Watch Dock, which offers a nice contrasting design between materials. It is available in two different colors – light or dark – with prices starting at $50.

On top is a layer of molded cork that admittedly isn’t going to fit everyone’s style. Underneath is the 1/4-inch base made of stainless steel that provides some serious weight. If you’ve used any type of dock for your Apple Watch or iPhone, you know that having some girth is key for keeping things in place.

Bring your own cable to the party

Like most other docks in this price range, Grovemade does not include an official Apple Watch magnetic charging cable. You’ll need to include that on your own or buy one separately. The cable fishes through a designated cutout path in the base which keeps things nice and tidy while in use.

It’s also worth noting that this dock is only compatible with bands that unclasp and lay completely flat. Some loop or link-style bands may not be compatible here.

An Apple Watch Dock for the connoisseur

If you’re already in Grovemade’s ecosystem, whether its desk organizers or other accessories, you’ll feel right at home with the new Apple Watch dock. Some may say that Grovemade is an acquired taste as the brand has all but eliminated traditional tech design elements such as plastic and dark colors. I find that its designs are refreshing as a more natural alternative to what else is on the market today.

The $50 price tag (or more for the dark coloring) may be a turnoff to some. But it’s ultimately a get-what-you-pay-for situation, and Grovemade upholds its end of the bargain with excellent quality all around.

The new Grovemade Apple Watch Dock is available for purchase today in light or dark from $50 direct via the manufacturer. Learn more about Grovemade in our previous Small States coverage.